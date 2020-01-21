UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Football To Resume As Referees End Strike

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Cyprus football to resume as referees end strike

Nicosia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Professional football matches will resume in Cyprus after referees ended a strike over a bomb attack against one of their members, authorities said Monday.

All games were postponed across all divisions at the weekend, following a bomb attack on a referee's car in the southern coastal city of Larnaca.

Referees ended their walkout after reassurances from the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) and Justice Minister George Savvides, during a meeting on Monday, that extra measures will be taken to protect them.

The bomb explosion on Friday damaged a car belonging to 33-year-old Andreas Constantinou and came as Cyprus is probing match-fixing allegations.

A Justice Ministry official will act as a point of contact for referees and anyone who may have information on match-fixing, Savvides told reporters.

He said a citizens' hotline will be available for anyone who wants to blow the whistle on fixed games.

Police will also provide increased security at games for referees who may feel they are under threat.

Last week, European football governing body UEFA sent notifications regarding five sets of suspicious betting trends in Cypriot football.

Chief of police Kypros Michaelides said an investigation into the notifications sent by UEFA is gathering pace.

Local media reported that UEFA has sent the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) a total of 84 notifications regarding match-fixing since 2011 with zero convictions.

Earlier this month, top-flight club Omonia Nicosia called on the European and world football governing bodies UEFA and FIFA to intervene against corruption in the local game.

Omonia wants UEFA and FIFA to investigate the matter and in the meantime suspend Cypriot teams from all international competition.

Omonia said in a statement it had "collected enough evidence over the years to persuade UEFA and FIFA to open a case about football in Cyprus".

Savvides urged clubs to come forward with their evidence to "end the silence" on match-fixing.

In the last five years, referees have staged three strikes following attacks on their members.

CFA boss George Koumas said he hoped that with government assistance "the championship will resume without any notifications of fixed games and without violence".

Related Topics

Football Attack Corruption World Police Car FIFA Nicosia George Cyprus May Media All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE a fundamental pillar of regional, internationa ..

46 minutes ago

UAE-Korea Cultural Dialogue not just formulaic rhe ..

1 hour ago

UAE strongly condemns Houthi mosque attack

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED6.4 bn in two sessions

2 hours ago

MoCC opts for open dialogue with auto manufacturer ..

1 hour ago

Sindh Chief Minister orders crackdown against whea ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.