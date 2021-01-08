UrduPoint.com
Cyprus Imposes Second Nationwide Virus Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Nicosia, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Cyprus said Friday it will impose its second nationwide lockdown of the coronavirus pandemic after an existing package of restrictions failed to bring down the daily caseload.

Announcing the lockdown, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said the new measures, which will be in force from Sunday until at least January 31, are to protect the island's health service.

"For the next three weeks, we will have to stay in our homes to stop the spread of the virus," Ioannou told reporters.

"The effort aims to drastically reduce social and professional gatherings in homes and workplaces because that is where most cases are found."Under the new rules, people will be allowed out of their homes just twice a day for essential travel or exercise, while all non-essential businesses will close.

Unlike the first lockdown in March, airports and ports will remain open.

