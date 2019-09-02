Cyprus pays off 2.5-bn-euro Russia loan early

Nicosia, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Cyprus announced Monday it has fully repaid a 2.5-billion-euro ($2.7-billion) loan it secured from Russia in 2011, settling its balance two years early.

"A short while ago the Russian loan was fully paid off," Finance Minister Harris Georgiades tweeted, saying the final amount was 1.58 billion Euros.

"Cyprus can now comfortably finance its needs from the international markets," he added.

In 2011, Cyprus negotiated the loan from Moscow at the onset of a financial crisis compounded by the heavy exposure of its banks to debt-burdened Greece.

The loan was restructured two years later as the country secured a 10-billion-euro EU bailout, with the loan's repayment period extended to 2021 and interest rate cut.

Nicosia decided to pay off the loan early after successful bond issues this yearThe Cypriot economy has returned to robust growth after several years of austerity and on the back of record tourism figures.