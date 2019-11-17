UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Police Say Seized Israeli 'spy Van', Question Owner

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 08:30 AM

Cyprus police say seized Israeli 'spy van', question owner

Larnaca, Cyprus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Cypriot police said Saturday they had seized an alleged "spy van" equipped with sophisticated surveillance equipment capable of hacking communications and questioned its Israeli owner.

Police began investigating after the opposition communist party AKEL asked what the government was doing about activities undertaken in the van, which was showcased in a Forbes video story broadcast several months ago that only recently went viral in Cyprus.

Cyprus police chief Kypros Michaelides told private radio station Astra that the Israeli owner had given "some explanations", but he would be questioned further, along with Cypriot nationals.

Forbes had named the owner of the van as ex-Israeli intelligence officer Tal Dilian, who allegedly heads a Cyprus-registered company that owns the vehicle.

It said the $9 million state-of-the-art equipment in the van can monitor electronic devices within a 500-metre (yards) radius, hack any phone and listen in to conversations regardless of the level of encryption.

Investigators searched a company premises where the van was located in the southern coastal resort of Larnaca after securing warrants, Cypriot police said.

"On preliminary examination, the vehicle was found to have electronic equipment and was confiscated, along with other evidence," a police statement said Saturday.

"In a subsequent investigation at the company's offices, further evidence was found, which will be subject to scientific examination," it added.

Police said they were investigating possible violations of the protection of privacy law.

Once the video of the van gathered online momentum on the island, the government was urged to act to see if anything illegal had transpired.

A spokesman for Israel's police said it had not been notified by Cypriot counterparts of the case.

There was no immediate comment from Israel's foreign ministry.

Related Topics

Police Israel Company Vehicle Forbes Van Cyprus From Government Million Opposition Hacking

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

9 hours ago

UAE hosts first tripartite meeting with Cyprus and ..

9 hours ago

US Will Extend Respite for China's Huawei to Coope ..

9 hours ago

EPD holds meeting with Brick-Kiln Association

9 hours ago

Lahore High Court allows Nawaz Sharif to travel ab ..

9 hours ago

Curfew in IOK, a bigger tragedy of century: Chief ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.