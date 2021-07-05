Cyprus says huge forest blaze fully 'under control'

(@FahadShabbir)

Nicosia, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Firefighters in Cyprus said Monday they had brought under control the island's worst blaze on record, which ripped through mountain forests and farmland, killing four people and destroying scores of homes.

Water-bombing planes from Greece and Israel and British aircraft from bases on the Mediterranean island helped douse the huge fire, which blackened 55 square kilometres (21 square miles) of the Troodos Mountains.

The Cyprus Forestry Department said Monday that "the fire that broke out on Saturday... came under full control today" at 8:00 am (0500 GMT).

Four Egyptian farm labourers aged in their 20s and 30s were killed by the flames as they tried to escape on foot after their car plunged into a ravine.

The wildfire, described as the worst since the Republic of Cyprus was established in 1960, destroyed 50 homes, damaged power lines and forced the evacuation of 10 villages, authorities reported.

"Everything was a nightmare and pure hell here, the village was surrounded by fire," said Akis Giorgiou, 45, from the hamlet of Arakapas.

The fire, fanned by strong winds and exacerbated by a heatwave that has baked the island in temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), sent up a vast cloud of smoke that was visible from sea and from the other side of the Troodos mountain range.

More than 600 people from the emergency services and army were involved in tackling the blaze, along with a dozen aircraft and 70 fire trucks as well as a reconnaissance drone, the forestry department said.