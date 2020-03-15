Cyprus tightens entry rules, shutting hotels over virus

Nicosia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The Republic of Cyprus said Sunday it would further tighten entry restrictions and close a string of businesses including the vital tourism sector's hotels to forestall the spread of novel coronavirus.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said that from Monday entry to the country "will only be granted to those who... submit a medical certificate" showing they had been tested for the deadly virus.

"Those who fulfil these conditions will be placed under a 14-day compulsory quarantine," he said.

He had already on Friday announced a 15-day ban on entry to non-residents, with only Cypriots, legal residents, diplomats, registered students and specific authorised people allowed in.

On Sunday, the health ministry announced the closure of shopping centres, bars and cafes, most restaurants and a string of other facilities for four weeks, starting Monday.

It said the hotels would be closed until April 30, except for existing guests, who will be permitted to stay for another six days from Monday.

Anastasiades also announced a 700 million euro economic aid package to support workers and small businesses.

Cyprus is divided between EU member state the Republic of Cyprus and the northern third controlled by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognised only by Ankara.

The Republic of Cyprus has reported 26 COVID-19 cases and the north has reported six -- four Germans and two Turkish Cypriots, both of whom had come to the island from the United Kingdom.