Cyprus to vaccinate children aged 12-15 to beat virus

Nicosia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Cyprus decided Friday to expand its Covid-19 vaccination rollout to cover children aged 12 to 15, as authorities tackle a fourth wave of coronavirus.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas announced that vaccination for children aged between 12 and 15 would start Monday.

"The vaccination will be voluntary and with the necessary consent of the parents or legal guardians," he said.

"Already several European Union countries, such as France, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, and Greece, vaccinate children aged 12-15 to achieve greater protection of the population," he told reporters.

Children will be vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna).

Over 20 per cent of Cypriot teenagers aged 16-17 have received a vaccine shot.

"The only way to stop new aggressive Covid-19 variants is to vaccinate," said Hadjipantelas.

Cyprus is experiencing a new surge in cases, peaking at 1,152 on 15 July.

The surge is blamed on the more potent Delta variant and a low vaccination rate among the under 30s.

In a bid to contain the spike, the cabinet decided Friday that unvaccinated visitors and tourists staying longer than seven days will need to take a PCR test after a week's stay.