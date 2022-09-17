Cyprus welcomes 'landmark' US lifting of arms embargo

Nicosia, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades welcomed Saturday a "landmark" decision by Washington to fully lift a decades-old arms embargo, conditional on Nicosia continuing to block Russian warships from its ports.

The United States imposed the arms embargo on the whole of Cyprus in 1987 in the hope it could encourage its reunification.

The Mediterranean island has been divided between the internationally recognised Republic of Cyprus and a breakaway northern statelet, set up after a Turkish invasion launched in 1974 in response to a coup sponsored by the military junta then ruling Greece.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lifted defence trade restrictions to Cyprus, US State Department spokesman Ned price said.