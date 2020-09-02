UrduPoint.com
Cyprus Welcomes Lifting Of US Arms Embargo

Wed 02nd September 2020

Nicosia, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Cyprus has welcomed the lifting of a US arms embargo as proof it is a "reliable partner" in the Eastern Mediterranean, as Washington's ambassador stressed the move was not aimed at Turkey.

The United States announced Tuesday that it would lift for one year its three-decade-old arms embargo on Cyprus to allow "non-lethal" military goods to be sold to the Mediterranean island.

The move drew an immediate rebuke from Turkey, which has been engaged in a bitter dispute with Greece and Cyprus over maritime borders and gas drilling rights.

But Cypriot government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos said the development was a "recognition" of the Mediterranean island's role.

"It indicates the importance which the US and Cyprus attribute to strengthening their bilateral relations, particularly in defence and security," he said in a statement.

At a press conference in Nicosia on Wednesday, US Ambassador Judith Garber said the move was not a response to the latest tensions, but part of a regional security relationship.

"Some will ask if we are taking this (step) in response to the most recent developments in the region. The answer is no," Garber told reporters.

"Turkey is a very valued ally of the United States. It is a NATO ally and partner. We value our relationship with Turkey. It is a complicated one. But we do not have transactional relationships in the Eastern Mediterranean region." Both Greece and Turkey have staged naval drills in the area to assert their sovereign claims to gas resources and exclusive economic zones, and the European Union warned Ankara on Friday to pull back or face EU sanctions.

On Tuesday, the Turkish foreign ministry said the US move "poisons the peace and stability environment in the region" and does "not comply with the spirit of alliance" between the United States and Turkey.

But Garber said Washington's move was about greater security and stability in a volatile region.

"The security relationship continues to grow... Cyprus is an important partner, a key player in the Eastern Mediterranean region," she said.

