Czech billionaire PM tipped for re-election as polls close

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prague, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Czechs cast their final ballots on Saturday in a general election which is expected to return the populist billionaire prime minister Andrej Babis to power despite widespread accusations of financial impropriety.

The 67-year-old food, chemicals and media mogul is facing police charges over alleged EU subsidy fraud and the bloc's dismay over his conflict of interest as a businessman and a politician.

Last weekend, the Pandora papers investigation showed he had used money from his offshore firms to finance the purchase of property in southern France in 2009, including a chateau.

He slammed the allegations as a smear campaign, and opinion polls still pegged the former communist as the election favourite.

Voting in the village of Zadni Treban southwest of Prague, Jan Hovorka said he expected the ballot would "stop the oligarchisation of politics which endangers democracy".

"Politics should be considered a public service paid from public money and not an opportunity to make as much money as possible," he told AFP.

The two-day vote wound up on Saturday.

ANO supporter Ivan Kostelka predicted that about 30 percent of the electorate would vote for Babis and the rest "cannot agree and create a single party".

"They would rather destroy everything," he said.

Casting his ballot on Friday, Babis himself called for "stability for this unstable period".

"We should not change the government now," he said.

- 'Fiscal populism' - "The key question is whether the populist policy will prevail over traditional and more responsible politicians," said Tomas Lebeda, an analyst at Palacky University in the eastern city of Olomouc.

The Czech economy, heavily dependent on car production and exports to the eurozone which the EU member of 10.7 million is yet to join, is on the mend after the Covid-19 lockdowns.

But the pandemic and increases in pensions and public sector wages, recently approved by Babis's cabinet, have made the public finance gap soar.

"He has extremely burdened the state budget to hand out the perks and he keeps saying he won't raise taxes. I would call this fiscal populism," Lebeda said.

Babis's main rivals are two groupings, one combining the anti-establishment Pirate Party with the centrist Mayors and Independents, and the other a three-party centre-right coalition called Together.

Babis leads a minority government with the left-wing Social Democrats, tacitly backed by the Communist Party which ruled the former totalitarian Czechoslovakia from 1948 to 1989.

Polls suggested the two centre-right alliances might cobble up a majority together in the 200-seat parliament, while ANO will have to look elsewhere.

- Old ally - ANO's potential partners include the Social Democrats, the Communists, as well as the far-right, anti-Muslim Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) movement led by Tokyo-born entrepreneur Tomio Okamura.

It will be up to the pro-Russian President Milos Zeman, Babis's old ally, to tap the new prime minister.

"He will do his best to keep ANO in power," said Josef Mlejnek, an analyst at Charles University in Prague.

But Zeman is grappling with health problems that have confined him to his residence for the vote as local media speculate he may struggle to even nominate the prime minister.