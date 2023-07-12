Czech-born writer Milan Kundera dies at 94

PRAGUE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Czech-born writer Milan Kundera died in Paris at the age of 94, the Czech news Agency (CTK) reported on Wednesday.

Kundera was born in the southeastern Czech city of Brno. After emigrating to France in 1975, he became one of the major authors of the publishing house Gallimard in Paris and has been writing his books in French since the 1980s.

The CTK called Kundera "one of the most important Czech authors of the past century." His most famous works include novels like The Unbearable Lightness of Being and the collection of short stories Laughable Loves.