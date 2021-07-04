UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Captain Darida Ends International Career

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

Czech captain Darida ends international career

Prague, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Czech skipper Vladimir Darida has ended his international career after the Czech Republic bowed out of Euro 2020 at the hands of Denmark, the national team said Sunday.

The 30-year-old Hertha Berlin midfielder, who has scored eight goals in 76 international games, led the Czechs in all three group stage games at the Euro.

He missed the last-16 game against the Netherlands with an injury and came on as a late substitute in Saturday's 2-1 quarterfinal loss to Denmark.

"The national team bid farewell to the Euro.

I then bid farewell to my teammates," Darida said on the Czech Football Association's website.

Darida, who began his career at Viktoria Pilsen, and broke into the national team just before Euro 2012, at which he was part of a squad that reached the quarter-finals.

"In this last Bundesliga and international season, I have spent 140 days out of home because of games and training camps," Darida said.

"I want to spend much more time with the family and my little son," he added.

Related Topics

Football Berlin Vladimir Putin Czech Republic Netherlands Denmark Euro Sunday 2020 Family All

Recent Stories

Shareholders laud Etihad Credit Insurance contribu ..

48 minutes ago

UAEU, MBZUAI discuss cooperation

1 hour ago

Techniques developed at AUS labs give clean, effic ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020’s Public Art Programme unveils first p ..

2 hours ago

29,969 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy reports 97.7% rate of compliance wit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.