Czech Coach Catches Covid-19 Ahead Of Scotland Clash

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Czech coach catches Covid-19 ahead of Scotland clash

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Czech coach Jaroslav Silhavy will once again miss his team's Nations League clash with Scotland as he has tested positive for Covid-19, the Czech FA said Monday.

"Unfortunately, the trip to Scotland will not concern... one player and head coach Jaroslav Silhavy, who have tested positive," the FA said in a statement.

It added the rest of the team would travel to Scotland on Tuesday. The game at Hampden is due on Wednesday evening.

Silhavy, who has no symptoms of the disease, already missed the Czech Republic's home clash with Scotland in early September over a virus scare.

The Czechs lost 2-1 after calling up a reserve squad comprising 21 newcomers as their entire first-choice squad and coaching staff had been released following two positive tests among the team staff.

Scotland, who lead the League B Group 2 a point ahead of the Czechs, will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven games after having beaten Slovakia 1-0 on Sunday.

The Czechs beat Israel 2-1 at Haifa on Sunday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

