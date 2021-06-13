UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Coach Expects Close Scotland Game In Euro Opener

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 08:50 PM

Czech coach expects close Scotland game in Euro opener

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy is anticipating a close-run Euro 2020 opener against Scotland after missing two games against them last year due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

"I only saw the previous games on tv," said the former defender who took over as Czech manager in September 2018.

In the Nations League last autumn, the Czechs lost 2-1 at home with a makeshift team hastily put together after the entire first team went into quarantine as two staff had tested positive for the virus.

A month later, they lost 1-0 at Hampden Park with Covid-positive Silhavy absent.

"I believe we will use the experience to finally beat Scotland," the 59-year-old told reporters ahead of the match at Hampden on Monday.

"We are quite nervous, but I think it's normal given what we are facing, which is the peak of our careers with the national team," he added.

Scotland, supported by 12,000 fans in Glasgow, will notably be boosted by the presence of Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, who didn't feature in either game against the Czechs.

"I think against the games we have played with them, they are stronger now, they play more efficiently," said Silhavy.

"It will be a close game decided by details." The two countries have been embroiled in a racism row following Rangers' Europa League last-16 game against Slavia Prague in April.

Slavia's Ondrej Kudela, Silhavy's first-choice centre-back, received a 10-match ban from international competitions including the Euro, following an alleged racist slur aimed at Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

Just before the Euro, the Czechs had to move their base camp home from Edinburgh over strict Covid rules applied by Scotland.

"There is definitely no animosity on our part, and I believe tomorrow's game will be fair, pure sport for the audience to enjoy," said Silhavy.

Just like Scotland, the Czechs will take a stand, not the knee, before the game to reinforce UEFA's anti-racism drive.

"We want to focus purely on football," Silhavy said in a statement on Sunday.

"I understand society perceives these issues as important, and the national team has condemned racism in any form, but... we have chosen our own solution," he added.

Related Topics

Football Rangers Prague Edinburgh Glasgow Czech Republic Euro April September Sunday 2018 2020 TV From Arsenal Coach

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change plans launch of new foo ..

2 hours ago

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

3 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

4 hours ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.