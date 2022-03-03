Czech FA will not book players for removing shirts in Ukraine support

(@FahadShabbir)

Prague, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Czech Football Association said Wednesday local referees in professional leagues will not punish players for taking off their shirts in celebration if they do it to promote "the fighting Ukraine".

It added players were now free to take off their shirts or cover their heads with a shirt "if they want to disclose symbols or slogans supporting the fighting Ukraine".

The step in support of Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia last week, is in force until further notice, the FA said in a statement.

Under normal circumstances, "players must be booked even if a goal was denied in case they... take off the shirt or cover their heads with it," according to the rules on the Czech FA website.