Czech hospital shooting claims seventh victim

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :A woman shot in the head during a gun attack at a Czech hospital earlier this week died on Thursday, becoming the seventh victim of a shooter who also killed himself.

The lone gunman opened fire in the waiting room of the trauma ward, killing six people and injuring three, including the woman and two men, at the Faculty Hospital in Ostrava some 300 kilometres (190 miles) east of Prague.

"The lady succumbed to her injuries and she died this afternoon," hospital spokeswoman Petra Petlachova told AFP on Thursday.

Shot from close range like the others, the woman had been in a critical condition after undergoing surgery.

Petlachova said that one of the injured men had been released on Thursday morning and the other one was still in hospital but his life was not in danger.

Police have not yet determined what drove the 42-year-old builder, identified by Czech media as Ctirad Vitasek, to carry out the attack although media reports suggest he was mentally unstable.

Vitasek fled the shooting scene in his car, sparking a police hunt involving hundreds of officers and two helicopters.

Police tracked him down in a village near Ostrava where he shot himself in the head as a police helicopter hovered over his car, dying minutes later.

Police said he had three entries in his criminal record for violence and theft. He did hold a gun permit.