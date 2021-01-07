Czech PM sheds Trump-like hat after Capitol unrest

Prague, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis swapped a Donald Trump-like red baseball hat for a face mask on his Twitter profile picture Thursday following the unrest at the US Capitol.

Until Wednesday, the billionaire populist sported a hat saying "STRONG CZECHIA" in his profile picture, bearing a strong resemblance to Trump's "Make America Great Again" cap.

But he cast it away following Wednesday's unrest at the Capitol, which left four dead as Trump's supporters dismayed by his presidential election loss stormed the building.

Babis, once dubbed the Czech Trump because of his fortune that makes him the fourth wealthiest Czech according to Forbes magazine, slammed the Capitol siege as "an unprecedented attack on democracy" on Thursday.

Trump "kept repeating the election was rigged and a fraud and he stoked this atmosphere and that was wrong," said Babis, a food, chemicals and media tycoon.

Babis also used the "STRONG CZECHIA" profile picture on Facebook between May 2019, when he introduced it during the European election campaign, and September 2020.

His profile pictures on both networks now depict him wearing a face mask with a Czech flag in an apparent effort to give a boost to his fellow countrymen grappling with a partial lockdown amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.