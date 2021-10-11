Czech politics in doubt with president in hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Czech politics was thrown into uncertainty Monday with the president spending a second day in intensive care and his chief ally, the outgoing billionaire prime minister, defeated in a general election.

Andrej Babis's populist ANO (YES) party narrowly lost at weekend to a three-party centre-right alliance called Together and led by right-winger Petr Fiala.

Babis' defeat came as he faces charges over EU subsidy fraud and after the Pandora papers investigation this month showed he had used money from his offshore firms to purchase overseas property, including a chateau on the French Riviera.

President Milos Zeman needs to convene parliament within 30 days of the election and name the next prime minister under the Czech constitution, besides mediating talks on the new government.

On Sunday, he had a brief meeting with Babis, but was then rushed to Prague's military hospital from his residence. Local media say that he is suffering from liver problems.

Zeman's doctor told reporters the president was in intensive care. Local media reported that he was in a stable condition.

Images of the 77-year-old head of state being taken out of an ambulance with his head supported have cast doubt on his ability to lead talks on forming the next government.

"Tell us what is going on with Zeman!" shrieked a headline on the website of the Blesk tabloid. The hospital and Zeman's spokesman stayed silent Monday.