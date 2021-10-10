Czech President Milos Zeman in intensive care

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The Czech president was taken to an intensive care unit on Sunday, a day after the country held a general election, his doctor said.

"At the moment, the patient is hospitalised at an intensive care unit of Prague's Military University Hospital," Zeman's doctor Miroslav Zavoral told reporters, adding he could not yet publicise the diagnosis.