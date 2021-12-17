UrduPoint.com

Czech President Names New Cabinet Led By Petr Fiala

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The Czech president on Friday appointed a new government led by Petr Fiala, more than two months after the right-winger's alliance won a general election.

"In line with the constitution... the president appointed the members of the new government today," Vratislav Mynar, the head of President Milos Zeman's office, said at the ceremony outside Prague.

