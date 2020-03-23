UrduPoint.com
Czech Republic Confirms First Coronavirus Death

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Czech Republic confirms first coronavirus death

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Czech Republic registered its first coronavirus victim on Sunday, a 95-year-old man with other health problems, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said in a tweet.

"The first coronavirus-positive patient has died in the Czech Republic," Vojtech wrote.

"The 95-year-old man was hospitalised on March 18 when he tested positive for the infection. He suffered from other health problems too," Vojtech added.

The Czech Republic, an EU member of 10.7 million people, had officially recorded 1,120 confirmed cases of the virus on Sunday, including six cured patients.

Vojtech said earlier Sunday that 74 people were in hospital with the COVID-19 virus, 19 of them in intensive care.

The Czech government has closed the country's borders as well as schools, pubs, theatres, cinemas and other facilities, and banned people from leaving home without their nose and mouth covered to stem the virus spread.

