Czech Republic Gets New Govt Led By Right-wing Fiala

Fri 17th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The Czech president on Friday appointed a new government led by Petr Fiala, a right-winger whose alliance won a general election more than two months ago.

"In line with the constitution... the president appointed the members of the new government today," Vratislav Mynar, the head of President Milos Zeman's office, said at the ceremony.

Comprising 18 members from five parties, including three women, the government has a 108-vote majority in the 200-seat parliament.

It will have to deal with widespread Covid-19 infections in the EU country, where the pandemic is in full swing.

Fiala's team will also have to tackle soaring inflation and a spike in energy prices, as well as divisions in society caused by the pandemic.

His right-wing Civic Democrats narrowly won October's general election in an alliance with the centrist Christian Democrats and the centre-right TOP 09 party.

Their Together coalition then teamed up with a centrist alliance of the Pirate Party and the Mayors and Independents movement to form the government.

They ousted billionaire populist prime minister Andrej Babis.

Zeman, who was expected to oversee the government talks, missed the build-up as he was hospitalised over serious liver problems on October 10, a day after the vote.

The 77-year-old veteran left-winger with a soft spot for Russia and China was discharged in late November but was rushed back to hospital on the same day as he tested positive for Covid-19.

On November 28, he appointed Fiala as the prime minister from a plexiglass box installed in his home to prevent him from spreading the virus.

Zeman did not name the agriculture minister on Friday, as the candidate is isolating because of Covid-19. He will be appointed later on.

Zeman had earlier voiced reservations about the foreign minister, Jan Lipavsky from the Pirate Party, because of his negative stance on Russia and China, but in the end decided to name him.

Zeman had also criticised Lipavsky's "distant attitude" towards a regional group of countries also comprising Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, and towards Israel.

