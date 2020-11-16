UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Republic Reports 1,887 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Czech Republic reports 1,887 new COVID-19 cases

PRAGUE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Czech Republic reported 1,887 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, its lowest daily increase in over one month, and 65 deaths, according to data released Monday by the Czech Ministry of Health.

The country with 10.

7 million people has reported a total of 460,116 confirmed cases and 6,208 deaths since the pandemic started in March.

Struggling to tide over a second wave of the pandemic, the Czech Republic has been introducing new measures to contain the infection in the country, which has witnessed one of Europe's fastest-growing COVID-19 surges.

Related Topics

Europe Czech Republic March Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,209 new COVID-19 cases, 680 recove ..

11 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

17 minutes ago

Russia Hopes to Establish Working Ties With New Mo ..

17 minutes ago

Diwali festival celebrates in northern Sindh

18 minutes ago

Hindus of Shikarpur celeberates Diwali

18 minutes ago

Kashmir settlement stressed for peace in South Asi ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.