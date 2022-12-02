UrduPoint.com

Czech Republic To Train Ukraine Troops On Its Territory

December 02, 2022

Czech Republic to train Ukraine troops on its territory

ANKARA, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Czech Republic will train Ukrainian troops on its own territory, local media reported on Thursday.

After the lower chamber, the upper chamber of the Czech parliament also ratified the bill that allows the training of up to 4,000 Ukrainian troops in the Libava training ground of the Czech Armed Forces, according to public broadcaster Radio Prague International.

Four-week courses in five batches will commence in 2023, and up to 800 Ukrainian soldiers can take part in each of them. The parliament also ratified the deployment of up to 55 Czech troops to train Ukrainian forces in other countries of the European Union.

