Czech tennis player departs Australia after visa cancellation: government source

(@FahadShabbir)

Sydney, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Czech women's tennis player Renata Voracova flew out of Australia's Melbourne airport on Saturday after her visa was cancelled over her Covid-19 vaccine status, a government source said.

Voracova, 38, had been kept in the same Melbourne immigration centre as Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic who is fighting to overturn the cancellation of his visa.