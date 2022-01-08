UrduPoint.com

Czech Tennis Player Leaves Australia Over Visa: Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Czech tennis player leaves Australia over visa: source

Melbourne, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Czech women's tennis player Renata Voracova flew out of Australia's Melbourne airport on Saturday after her visa was cancelled over her Covid-19 vaccine status, a government source said.

Voracova, 38, had been kept in the same Melbourne immigration centre as Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic, who is fighting to overturn the cancellation of his visa.

AFP photo and video images showed the Czech player, who had originally planned to compete in the Australian Open, being driven out of the detention centre earlier in the day.

She took a flight out of Melbourne late on Saturday evening, the source said.

Australia's border authority said it had been investigating the visas of two people connected to the Australian Open, in addition to Djokovic.

Though the Australian Border Force has not identified them, the Czech government has confirmed Voracova was one of those detained.

The other person is reported to be an official connected with the tournament.

"The Australian Border Force investigation into the visa status of two other individuals connected to the Australian Open has concluded," the border authority said in a statement late Saturday.

"The ABF can confirm both individuals have now voluntarily departed Australia." Unvaccinated against Covid-19, Voracova was initially permitted to enter on an exemption provided by Tennis Australia for her to play in the Australian Open after recovering from the disease late last year.

But the Australian government says recent infection is not an acceptable reason for foreign nationals to gain entry without being fully vaccinated.

Voracova even managed a doubles match at the Melbourne WTA event in the run-up to the Australian Open starting on January 17.

Related Topics

Tennis Australia Melbourne Same January Visa Border Women Australian Open Event From Government Airport

Recent Stories

CPJ asks Indian authorities to immediately release ..

CPJ asks Indian authorities to immediately release Kashmiri journalist Sajad Gul

55 minutes ago
 FM will undertake four-day official visit to Roman ..

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Romania, Spain tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid h ..

Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid heavy snowfall

3 hours ago
 Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Sum ..

Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon - Kre ..

3 hours ago
 Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid ..

Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid Attacks on Journalists in Kaz ..

3 hours ago
 FESCO issues shutdown notice

FESCO issues shutdown notice

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.