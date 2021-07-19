UrduPoint.com
Czech Volleyball Player Tests Positive In Olympic Village

Mon 19th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Czech beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic has tested positive for Covid-19 in the Olympic Village in Tokyo, the Czech Olympic Committee (COV) said in a statement.

Perusic submitted "a positive sample during everyday testing in the Olympic Village on Sunday, July 18," said Czech Olympic team head Martin Doktor.

"He has absolutely no symptoms. We are dealing with all the details and... naturally the anti-epidemic measures within the team," he added.

On Saturday, the COV reported a staff member had tested positive for Covid-19 upon landing in Tokyo for the games starting on Friday.

