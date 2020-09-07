Czechs call up 21 newcomers for Scotland clash

Prague, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Czech Republic on Sunday announced a squad comprising 21 newcomers for Monday's Nations League game against Scotland, heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Czechs have had to completely reshuffle their team and staff after two backroom staff had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

Sweeper Roman Hubnik and striker Stanislav Tecl are the only players with international experience in the new team comprising solely players from the Czech top division.

"We can't be sure about anything, but the players who will play tomorrow are most determined to fight for the result," stand-in coach David Holoubek told reporters.

"Even though Scotland is probably the odds-on favourite, we won't give anything away for free," added Holoubek, who normally manages the Czech Republic's under-18 team.

The Czechs beat Slovakia 3-1 away in their League B, Group 2 opener on Friday and then said they were postponing the Scotland match amid virus concerns.

But UEFA then confirmed the game would take place as scheduled in the eastern Czech city of Olomouc.

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and Roma striker Patrik Schick did not even travel to Bratislava for the game against Slovakia as they had met one of the virus-stricken men.

Holoubek said Czech Republic coaches took five hours to put together the team captained by Hubnik, who is 36, and comprising five players who are 20 or younger.

Scotland coach Steve Clarke said earlier on Sunday the Czech's troubles did not mean any change to his team's approach.

"It is the same build-up for us," said the former West Bromwich Albion boss, admitting that the brand new Names gave him and his analysts a hard time.

"I would be happier if we were playing against the full Czech Republic team but we are in a very strange and disturbing time, if you look at the influence this pandemic has had on everybody."