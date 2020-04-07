Czechs ease anti-virus measures for Easter

Prague, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Czech government said Monday it would ease some measures taken to stem the spread of coronavirus, by reopening some shops and mitigating a face-mask requirement ahead of Easter.

From Tuesday, people who are running or cycling in remote areas will not have to wear a face mask -- an exception to a rule issued last month, said deputy prime minister Karel Havlicek.

The government has also allowed hobby markets, hardware and building supply stores and bicycle shops to open as of Thursday, ahead of the four-day weekend which many Czechs are likely to spend at their weekend homes.

"We are aware Easter is coming up so we have eased the measures regarding sports, recreation and leisure time," Havlicek told reporters.

He added however that all stores would now have to offer disinfectants and single-use gloves at the entrance while shoppers would have to observe social distancing rules.

The Czech Republic has reported 4,735 cases of the virus, including 78 deaths. The EU member closed its borders and limited most public gatherings to two people.

Havlicek said the government hopes to reopen the borders for Czechs travelling abroad on business or to visit a doctor or relative as of April 14, but the decision was not yet final.

And he added: "When they come back, they will have to quarantine for two weeks."The Czech finance ministry said Monday it expected the economy to contract by 5.6 percent this year because of the COVID-19 measures.