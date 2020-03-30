UrduPoint.com
Czechs Extend Free Movement Restrictions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Czechs extend free movement restrictions

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Czech government said Monday it had extended measures taken to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including restricted freedom of movement, by 10 days until April 11.

"The restriction on free movement outside people's homes except necessary errands... has been extended until April 11, 0400 GMT," the office of Prime Minister Andrej Babis said in a tweet.

Exceptions from the measure originally set to last until April 1 include trips to work, family visits, shopping, walks in nature and funerals.

Czechs are also urged to wear face masks outdoors and not associate with more than one other person at a time with the exception of family members.

The EU member state of 10.7 million people had 2,942 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 25 people who had recovered and 23 deaths as of Monday evening, the health ministry said.

The Czech government closed the country's borders as well as most shops, all pubs, cinemas, theatres and other facilities as the virus began to spread across Europe earlier this month.

These measures will also stay in force at least until April 11, the government said.

