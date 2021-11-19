Czechs impose new Covid measures as infections soar

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The Czech government on Thursday announced it would introduce new measures to encourage Covid 19 vaccinations after a fresh record in daily infections.

Starting Monday, only the vaccinated and those who have had Covid in the last six months will be allowed access to bars, restaurants, hotels and other services. A negative Covid test result will no longer suffice.

"We were inspired by the Bavarian model, whose basis is that only the vaccinated or those who have had Covid can have access to services, hotels, and gatherings," outgoing Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Twitter.

Health Minister Adam Vojtech explained that "the main goal of these measures is to motivate people to get vaccinated.

" The government plans to meet Friday to hammer out the details of the new rules, which will also include regular Covid testing at schools and work places for those who are not vaccinated.

This week the EU member saw its highest daily number of new Covid infections since the start of the pandemic, with 22,470 new cases Tuesday.

Petr Fiala, whom the Czech president has named to form a new government, said that the number one priority of his administration will be to fight Covid.

The virus has killed 31,769 people in the country of 10.7 million.