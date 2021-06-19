Czechs made to wait for last-16 place as Croatia earn draw

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Ivan Perisic's equaliser just after half-time saw Croatia draw 1-1 with the Czech Republic in Glasgow on Friday to stop their opponents from securing a place in the Euro 2020 last 16.

Czech striker Patrik Schick's first-half penalty gave him the early lead in the race for the Golden Boot with his third goal of the tournament, but Perisic's excellent 47th-minute strike saw the Group D game end in a draw.