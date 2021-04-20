UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czechs Rule Rosatom Out Of Nuclear Tender Over Spat With Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Czechs rule Rosatom out of nuclear tender over spat with Moscow

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Czech government said Monday it would eliminate Russia's state atomic agency Rosatom from a multi-billion-euro tender to build a new unit at a local nuclear plant over a recent diplomatic spat with Moscow.

The decision follows tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats after Prague accused Russian secret services of orchestrating a fatal explosion on Czech territory in 2014.

"The Russian supplier Rosatom will not be addressed to submit documents for security assessment," Czech Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek told reporters.

The decision leaves France's EdF, South Korea's KHNP and US-based Westinghouse in play for a contract to build the new unit at the southern Dukovany plant by 2036.

Eighteen Russian diplomats identified by Czech intelligence as spies left Prague for Moscow on Monday afternoon, while 20 Czech diplomats expelled by Russia in retaliation are due to land in Prague later on Monday.

Citing an intelligence report, the Czech government has said Russia's military secret service GRU had orchestrated two explosions in 2014 that killed two people and caused extensive material damage.

In connection with the blast, Czech police are seeking two men also identified as suspects in the 2018 poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.

The Kremlin has dubbed the expulsion of its diplomats "provocative and unfriendly".

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Nuclear France Prague Salisbury South Korea 2018 From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed leads discussions in first epis ..

37 minutes ago

Community Development Department holds retreat to ..

1 hour ago

CTD arrests five terrorists in Jamshoro

27 minutes ago

Chairman, Dy Chairman condole with Saleem Safi

27 minutes ago

DC Abbottabad reviews performance of Revenue depar ..

27 minutes ago

18 bikers performing one-wheeling, apprehended

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.