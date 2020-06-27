UrduPoint.com
Czechs See Biggest Spike In Virus Cases In Two Months

Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Czechs see biggest spike in virus cases in two months

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The Czech Republic has registered the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases in more than two months, with several centres where the disease is spreading fast, the health ministry said Saturday.

The ministry reported 168 new cases on Friday, the fastest daily increase since April 11, and another 120 by Saturday evening.

This brought the total tally for the EU member state of 10.7 million people to 11,164 cases late on Saturday, including 349 deaths.

Chief public health officer Jarmila Razova told public radio that the increase was due to more intensive testing in several centres where the disease is spreading fast.

These include a mine in the east of the country and a company in the north.

"I would also say that after a certain easing enabled by a good epidemiological situation, we are not behaving as responsibly as we should," Razova said.

The Czech Republic has gradually eased most measures taken against the spread of the virus in March. It has recently reopened borders as well as schools, shops and restaurants.

"But I think the spread is still under control. These are local centres," Razova added.

