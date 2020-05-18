Czechs, Slovaks to further ease travel restrictions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Czech Republic and Slovakia said Monday they would ease travel restrictions imposed when the novel coronavirus began to spread in mid-March.

Both countries, which formed Czechoslovakia until 1993, took timely measures to combat the virus and they rank among the EU's most successful members in stemming the virus.

From May 21, Slovaks will be able to travel to Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Slovenia and Switzerland for 24 hours without having to go into quarantine.

They will not need a negative test upon return either, said Prime Minister Igor Matovic, whose country had 1,495 confirmed cases of the virus and 28 deaths as of Monday.

The Czech Republic, which reported over 8,500 confirmed cases and 297 deaths on Monday, will switch from blanket border checks to random checks from May 26, said Health Minister Adam Vojtech.

It will still require negative tests from those entering the country.

"I have proposed further easing from June 8 -- people coming from low-risk countries such as Austria, Croatia or Slovakia would not need a negative test any more," Vojtech told reporters in Prague.

Matovic said face masks would not be obligatory in Slovakia from May 20 except in shops, offices and public transport.

The Czech Republic will take the same step five days later.

Slovak theatres and cinemas will open for a maximum of 100 visitors at a time on May 20, just like shopping centres, indoor swimming pools, outdoor sports facilities, sports facilities for sport clubs and restaurants serving food indoors.

The Czech Republic opened its cinemas, shopping malls or restaurant terraces on May 11.

Slovakia will open elementary schools for first- to fifth-graders in groups of up to 20 pupils from June 1. The Czech Republic will do the same on May 25 for groups of 15 pupils at the most.