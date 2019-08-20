UrduPoint.com
D-day For Italian Government As PM Conte Resignation Mooted

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:30 AM

D-day for Italian government as PM Conte resignation mooted

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The fate of Italy's government is to be decided on Tuesday with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte expected to resign after far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on the dysfunctional coalition.

Conte is due to speak in the Senate at 3:00 pm (1300 GMT) following a week of fallout from Salvini's dramatic decision to back out of the alliance on August 8, plunging the eurozone's third-largest economy into turmoil.

Salvini's anti-immigrant League party has been soaring in opinion polls during months of squabbling over key policy decisions with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S).

Salvini, who is also deputy prime minister, hopes to trigger early elections, which polls suggest his League party and right-wing allies could win.

After Conte makes a speech, widely expected to be scathing of Salvini's behaviour, he could then offer his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella.

If he does not, Salvini will push for a vote of no-confidence.

Both scenarios could put an end to Italy's 65th post-war government, just 14 months after coming to power, and officially open the way for consultations to find a replacement.

"The craziest crisis in the world," commented an editorial in La Stampa newspaper.

