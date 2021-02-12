Da Silva, Joseph help West Indies post 409

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph and Nkrumah Bonner all came close to centuries as the West Indies dominated Bangladesh to rack up 409 runs in their first innings of the second Test in Dhaka on Friday.

After resuming on 223-5, Da Silva top scored with 92 and Joseph added 82 after Bonner missed out on converting his overnight half-century, falling for 90 in his career-best knock.

Seamer Abu Jayed and left-arm spinner Taijul islam finished with 4-98 and 4-108 respectively to help Bangladesh dismiss the West Indies on the stroke of the tea break but not before the visitors added 186 runs in two sessions.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan denied Bonner his maiden Test century dismissing him for 90 off 209 balls after the right-hander resumed on 74.

Mohammad Mithun took a good catch at leg slip as Bonner departed after hitting seven boundaries, securing his second 50 in as many innings.

But Da Silva and Joseph added 118 runs for the seventh wicket to deny Bangladesh further momentum.

Da Silva brought up his 50 in 86 balls with a reverse sweep off Mehidy before being bowled by Taijul for 92.

Joseph who batted aggressively followed him soon afterwards, nicking Jayed to wicketkeeper Liton Das. He struck eight fours and five sixes in his 108-ball innings.

Jayed and Taijul soon wrapped up the West Indies innings by picking the wickets of Jomel Warrican (two) and Shannon Gabriel (eight).

The visitors won the first Test in Chittagong by three wickets in a sensational fashion, making 395-7 in the fourth innings in the fifth-highest successful run chase in the 144-year history of Test cricket.