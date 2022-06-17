UrduPoint.com

Daily Cases Of COVID-19 Surpass 12,000-mark For 2nd Consecutive Day In India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Daily cases of COVID-19 surpass 12,000-mark for 2nd consecutive day in India

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) --:India continues to witness a sharp rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases per day as more than 12,000 new cases were recorded for the second consecutive day on Friday.

According to official data released by the Federal health ministry, as many as 12,847 new COVID-19 cases were registered across the country over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,270,577.

A day ago, 12,213 new cases were registered.

The daily positivity rate is 2.47 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is 2.

41 percent, revealed the federal health ministry.

Besides, 14 people died due to the pandemic across the country since Thursday morning, taking the total death toll to 524,817.

Despite the consistent rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases per day, the concerned health authorities have ruled out possibilities of another COVID-19 wave in the country.

Presently, there are still 63,063 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 4,848 active cases during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

India Died

Recent Stories

realme is Going Big on Daraz Shopping Expo 2022

Realme is Going Big on Daraz Shopping Expo 2022

15 minutes ago
 How Huawei keeps driving key innovations in the sm ..

How Huawei keeps driving key innovations in the smartphone industry with the rel ..

30 minutes ago
 Infinix premium phone NOTE 12 VIP is now available ..

Infinix premium phone NOTE 12 VIP is now available for order

40 minutes ago
 Careem’s new ‘Go Mini Saver’ ride to the res ..

Careem’s new ‘Go Mini Saver’ ride to the rescue!

43 minutes ago
 Hamza Lari Shares His Experience Shooting Film “ ..

Hamza Lari Shares His Experience Shooting Film “Imtehan” on vivo X80

44 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy denies news about cutting power ..

Ministry of Energy denies news about cutting power supply in commercial zones fr ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.