Daily cases of COVID-19 surpass 12,000-mark for 2nd consecutive day in India

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) --:India continues to witness a sharp rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases per day as more than 12,000 new cases were recorded for the second consecutive day on Friday.

According to official data released by the Federal health ministry, as many as 12,847 new COVID-19 cases were registered across the country over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,270,577.

A day ago, 12,213 new cases were registered.

The daily positivity rate is 2.47 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is 2.

41 percent, revealed the federal health ministry.

Besides, 14 people died due to the pandemic across the country since Thursday morning, taking the total death toll to 524,817.

Despite the consistent rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases per day, the concerned health authorities have ruled out possibilities of another COVID-19 wave in the country.

Presently, there are still 63,063 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 4,848 active cases during the past 24 hours.