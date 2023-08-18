Open Menu

Daily Challenge For Venezuelans: Obtain Water, Power, Cooking Fuel

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Yusmary spends as much as half her weekly wage on water. Isora must go to the black market to get gas cylinders so she can cook. Rodrigo, weary of blackouts, bought portable generators for his home and business.

Public utilities offer erratic service in Venezuela, and citizens pay steeply to make up for the shortcomings.

When power shuts off and water and gas supplies run dry, people hustle around chaotic private networks to find supplies.

"People have to resolve and go about their daily lives," Jesus Vasquez, director of Monitor Ciudad, an NGO that tracks water, electricity, and gas in Caracas and four states in this country of 30 million inhabitants, told AFP.

Protests over the situation are frequent.

