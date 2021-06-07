UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Daily COVID-19 Cases In Maldives Dip Below 500

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:50 AM

Daily COVID-19 cases in Maldives dip below 500

MALE, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Daily COVID-19 cases in the Maldives have dipped below 500 for the first time in weeks, local media reported on Monday.

Data from the Health Protection Agency (HPA) showed that 412 new cases of COVID-19 were detected on Sunday, as daily recorded cases have been steadily declining from a record high of 2,194 in May.

The country currently has a total of 67,950 cases and 19,670 active cases of COVID-19, out of which 166 have been hospitalized for treatment. The number of active cases reached a peak of over 25,000 on May 27 as local hospitals struggled with capacity constraints.

However, recoveries have since outpaced new infections.

The Maldives has experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases in May amid a devastating new wave of infections. The government responded by tightening restrictions on public gatherings, travel between islands, and arrivals from neighboring South Asian countries.

A total of 185 deaths have been recorded due to the virus so far, and over 80 of them were recorded in May alone.

Related Topics

Maldives May Sunday Media From Government Asia

Recent Stories

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

7 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

7 minutes ago

Melting Ice, Russian and Chinese Presence Boost Im ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan to cut some import duties to boost manufa ..

7 minutes ago

US' Possible Replenishment of Israel's Iron Dome U ..

10 minutes ago

SEHA announces extended operating hours for the CO ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.