Daily COVID-19 cases in Maldives dip below 500

MALE, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Daily COVID-19 cases in the Maldives have dipped below 500 for the first time in weeks, local media reported on Monday.

Data from the Health Protection Agency (HPA) showed that 412 new cases of COVID-19 were detected on Sunday, as daily recorded cases have been steadily declining from a record high of 2,194 in May.

The country currently has a total of 67,950 cases and 19,670 active cases of COVID-19, out of which 166 have been hospitalized for treatment. The number of active cases reached a peak of over 25,000 on May 27 as local hospitals struggled with capacity constraints.

However, recoveries have since outpaced new infections.

The Maldives has experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases in May amid a devastating new wave of infections. The government responded by tightening restrictions on public gatherings, travel between islands, and arrivals from neighboring South Asian countries.

A total of 185 deaths have been recorded due to the virus so far, and over 80 of them were recorded in May alone.