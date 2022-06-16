UrduPoint.com

Daily COVID-19 Cases Surpass 10,000-mark Once Again In India

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Daily COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000-mark once again in India

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The number of new COVID-19 cases per day in India continues to increase at a fast pace with 12,213 new cases recorded during the past 24 hours, showed data released by the Federal health ministry on Thursday.

This was the first time in the past couple of months that the number of new cases per day crossed the 10,000-mark.

According to official figures released by the federal health ministry, the rate of increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases over the past two days has been around 35 percent. The number of new cases registered per day has almost doubled over the past two days.

So far, India's COVID-19 tally has stood at 43,257,730.

The daily positivity rate is 2.

35 percent, while the weekly positivity rate has been 2.38 percent, revealed the federal health ministry.

Besides, 11 people died due to the pandemic across the country since Wednesday morning, taking the total death toll to 524,803 Despite the consistent rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases per day, the concerned health authorities have ruled out the possibility of another COVID-19 wave in the country.

Presently, there are still 58,215 active COVID-19 cases in the country, an increase of 4,578 during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,674,712 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, including 7,624 discharged during the past 24 hours.

