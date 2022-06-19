Daily COVID-19 cases surpass 13,000-mark in India

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The number of new COVID-19 cases registered per day in India continues to rise steeply, with the figure surpassing the 13,000-mark on Saturday.

According to the data released by the Federal health ministry, as many as 13,216 new cases were registered across India in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,283,793.

Most cases were reported from the states of Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi, the ministry's data showed.

A day ago, 12,213 new cases were registered in India.

The number of deaths per day due to the pandemic also continues to rise as 23 people died during the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 524,840.

The daily positivity rate is 2.73 percent, while the weekly positivity rate has been 2.47 percent, revealed the federal health ministry.

Despite the consistent rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases per day, the concerned health authorities in the country have ruled out the possibility of yet another COVID-19 wave.

Presently, there are still 68,108 active COVID-19 cases in the country, an increase of 5,045 during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,690,845 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 8,148 were discharged during the past 24 hours.