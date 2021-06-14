Daily COVID-19 infections in Germany fall below 1,000 for first time in 8 months

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :For the first time in more than eight months, the number of new COVID-19 infections within one day in Germany fell below 1,000, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Monday.

The RKI registered 549 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. A week ago, the figure still stood at 1,117. The nationwide incidence rate of reported COVID-19 cases in the past seven days per 100,000 citizens also continued to decline and dropped to 16.6 on Monday.

"With the declining incidences, we should proceed in stages," Minister of Health Jens Spahn told the Funke media group on Monday.

In a first step, the mask obligation in outside areas could be dropped. In regions with a very low incidence and high vaccination rates, this would gradually apply to indoors as well.

According to a survey by market research institute YouGov published on Monday, 59 percent of German citizens were in favor of also lifting mask obligations during school lessons in closed rooms.

To date, more than 3.71 million COVID-19 infections have been officially registered in Germany since the outbreak of the pandemic. The death toll climbed to 89,844 on Monday, according to the RKI.