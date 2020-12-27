Daily killings, arrests will fail to subdue Kashmiris: Hurriyat leaders

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organizations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) while paying rich tributes to the Kashmir martyrs have said that Modi-led fascist Indian government cannot subdue Kashmiris through killings and mass arrests.

Leaders and organizations in their statements in Srinagar while reacting to fresh killings and arrests said that Kashmiri people were killed and booked under false charges to break their resolve for the right to self-determination, Kashmir Media Service reported.

However, they maintained daily killings, arrests and other repressive measures would fail to subdue Kashmiris.

The Hurriyat leaders and organizations said that fascist Modi was thirsty for the blood of Kashmiri people and was using cruel methods to stop them from pursuing their freedom cause. Modi's thirst didn't quench with the detention of thousands of Kashmiris in fake cases and during the latest spree he arrested APHC leaders Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Molvi Bashir Ahmad and Hurriyat leader Javed Ahmad Mir in IIOJK, they added.

They asked the international community to break its silence on mounting HR violations and punish India for its flagrant violations of international laws in IIOJK.