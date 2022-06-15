Daily new fever cases drop below 30,000 in DPRK

PYONGYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :More than 29,910 fever cases were reported in the past 24 hours through 0900 GMT on Tuesday in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, with zero deaths, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday.

From late April till Tuesday, the total number of fevered persons in the country has reached 4.53 million, of which nearly 4.

48 million have recovered, with a recovery rate of 98.8 percent, the report said, citing information by the state emergency pandemic prevention headquarters. The total death toll since late April stands at 72.

Meanwhile, the central emergency anti-pandemic sector is re-examining and re-setting the assignments for every department and official in line with the specific conditions before coping with the ever-changing anti-pandemic situation, it said.