Daily virus deaths hit new record as nations shut borders

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Daily global deaths from Covid-19 topped 18,000 for the first time Wednesday, the latest reminder of the pandemic's devastating impact as governments tightened restrictions in a bid to contain alarming new coronavirus strains.

With vaccines seen as the only real chance of returning to some form of normality, a row erupted between the European Union and drugs firm AstraZeneca over supplies.

And in Lebanon, a third night of clashes was raging between police and anti-lockdown protesters, following similar violence in the Netherlands against a curfew this week.

"We are here to demand food. People are hungry," said Mohammed Ezzedine, a 20-year-old protester in the Lebanese city of Tripoli. "It's time for people to take to the streets." There have nonetheless been rising complaints of "vaccine nationalism" as countries compete to get hold of scarce supplies.

The EU is in a tense standoff with drugs company AstraZeneca after it told the bloc it could only supply a quarter of the doses previously promised for the first quarter of 2021.

The EU has demanded the firm supply doses from its UK factories, in a move that risks setting the EU and Britain on a post-Brexit collision course as they both insist on receiving promised supplies.

"We reject the logic of first-come, first-served," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said.

"That may work at the neighbourhood butcher's but not in contracts, and not in our advanced purchase agreements." The row compounds the woes of Europe's vaccine rollout, with many EU countries already facing delays in shipments of jabs made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

Spain's Madrid region said Wednesday that it was suspending new vaccines for at least two weeks due to shortages.

