UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Daily Virus Deaths Hit New Record As Nations Shut Borders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 08:50 AM

Daily virus deaths hit new record as nations shut borders

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Daily global deaths from Covid-19 topped 18,000 for the first time Wednesday, the latest reminder of the pandemic's devastating impact as governments tightened restrictions in a bid to contain alarming new coronavirus strains.

With vaccines seen as the only real chance of returning to some form of normality, a row erupted between the European Union and drugs firm AstraZeneca over supplies.

And in Lebanon, a third night of clashes was raging between police and anti-lockdown protesters, following similar violence in the Netherlands against a curfew this week.

"We are here to demand food. People are hungry," said Mohammed Ezzedine, a 20-year-old protester in the Lebanese city of Tripoli. "It's time for people to take to the streets." There have nonetheless been rising complaints of "vaccine nationalism" as countries compete to get hold of scarce supplies.

The EU is in a tense standoff with drugs company AstraZeneca after it told the bloc it could only supply a quarter of the doses previously promised for the first quarter of 2021.

The EU has demanded the firm supply doses from its UK factories, in a move that risks setting the EU and Britain on a post-Brexit collision course as they both insist on receiving promised supplies.

"We reject the logic of first-come, first-served," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said.

"That may work at the neighbourhood butcher's but not in contracts, and not in our advanced purchase agreements." The row compounds the woes of Europe's vaccine rollout, with many EU countries already facing delays in shipments of jabs made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

Spain's Madrid region said Wednesday that it was suspending new vaccines for at least two weeks due to shortages.

-

Related Topics

Police Europe Drugs European Union Company Tripoli Madrid United Kingdom Lebanon Netherlands May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

9 hours ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

8 hours ago

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Repo ..

8 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

8 hours ago

Trilateral Meeting on Karabakh to Be Held on Sunda ..

8 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.