Daimler shareholders to vote on truck spin-off

Frankfurt, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Shareholders in German auto giant Daimler will vote Friday on the spin-off of its trucks division, separating it from its van and luxury car business, which will bear the name Mercedes-Benz.

If investors agree, Daimler plans to list its trucks and bus business on the Frankfurt stock exchange as Daimler Truck by the end of the year.

The remaining car and van business would be renamed Mercedes-Benz after Daimler's top-selling luxury vehicle from February 1, 2022.

Addressing an extraordinary general meeting, held virtually, chief executive Ola Kallenius said the landmark separation would allow each company to be more agile and focus on new technologies best suited to their individual needs.

"Trucks and cars are two completely different businesses," he told investors.

Not only do they have different customers, he said, but in the industry transition away from fossil fuel engines, cars are firmly on the path to a battery-powered future while hydrogen fuel cells could "play an important role" for trucks.

The splitting would be the biggest overhaul at Daimler since the group sold Chrysler in 2007.

"Today is a truly historic day," said Martin Daum, head of Daimler's truck division, adding that the spin-off would increase growth opportunities and profitability.

Under the proposed reorganisation, Daimler's existing shareholders would hold a 65-percent stake in Daimler Truck.

The new Mercedes-Benz company would retain a 35-percent stake in the truck spin-off.

Daimler's trucks unit posted revenues of around 35 billion Euros ($40 billion) last year and an operating profit of 525 million, putting it on track for a listing on Frankfurt's blue-chip DAX index.

German rival Volkswagen listed a minority stake in its heavy-truck division Traton in 2019 to help fund the business's global expansion.