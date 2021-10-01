UrduPoint.com

Daimler Shareholders To Vote On Truck Spin-off

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:40 PM

Daimler shareholders to vote on truck spin-off

Frankfurt, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Shareholders in German auto giant Daimler will vote Friday on the spin-off of its trucks division, separating it from its van and luxury car business, which will bear the name Mercedes-Benz.

If investors agree, Daimler plans to list its trucks and bus business on the Frankfurt stock exchange as Daimler Truck by the end of the year.

The remaining car and van business would be renamed Mercedes-Benz after Daimler's top-selling luxury vehicle from February 1, 2022.

Addressing an extraordinary general meeting, held virtually, chief executive Ola Kallenius said the landmark separation would allow each company to be more agile and focus on new technologies best suited to their individual needs.

"Trucks and cars are two completely different businesses," he told investors.

Not only do they have different customers, he said, but in the industry transition away from fossil fuel engines, cars are firmly on the path to a battery-powered future while hydrogen fuel cells could "play an important role" for trucks.

The splitting would be the biggest overhaul at Daimler since the group sold Chrysler in 2007.

"Today is a truly historic day," said Martin Daum, head of Daimler's truck division, adding that the spin-off would increase growth opportunities and profitability.

Under the proposed reorganisation, Daimler's existing shareholders would hold a 65-percent stake in Daimler Truck.

The new Mercedes-Benz company would retain a 35-percent stake in the truck spin-off.

Daimler's trucks unit posted revenues of around 35 billion Euros ($40 billion) last year and an operating profit of 525 million, putting it on track for a listing on Frankfurt's blue-chip DAX index.

German rival Volkswagen listed a minority stake in its heavy-truck division Traton in 2019 to help fund the business's global expansion.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Business Minority Vote German Company Vehicle Car Frankfurt Van February 2019 From Industry Best Volkswagen Billion Million

Recent Stories

German shares open 1.44 pct lower

German shares open 1.44 pct lower

5 minutes ago
 US' Moderna, Japan's Takeda Say Human Error Behind ..

US' Moderna, Japan's Takeda Say Human Error Behind COVID-19 Vaccine Contaminatio ..

6 minutes ago
 COVID-19 new cases in Chicago Public Schools excee ..

COVID-19 new cases in Chicago Public Schools exceed 1,400

6 minutes ago
 Sarwar vows recovering IIAP project's plundered mo ..

Sarwar vows recovering IIAP project's plundered money

6 minutes ago
 Delay in Australian-EU Free Trade Discussions Will ..

Delay in Australian-EU Free Trade Discussions Will Not Affect Results - Finance ..

6 minutes ago
 Rs 500bn development package approved for AJK: AJK ..

Rs 500bn development package approved for AJK: AJK PM

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.