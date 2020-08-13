UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Daimler Strikes $2.2 Bn Diesel Settlements In US

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Daimler strikes $2.2 bn diesel settlements in US

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Daimler has approved settlements worth $2.2 billion over emissions cheating software in its diesel vehicles in the US, the German carmaker said Thursday.

The company has "reached an agreement in principle with various US authorities to settle civil and environmental claims regarding emission control systems of approximately 250,000 diesel passenger cars and vans in the United States," it said in a statement.

The agreement includes $1.5 billion to be paid to US authorities, plus $700 million to settle a consumer class action lawsuit.

The management and supervisory boards have approved the proposed settlements, which now need to be given the go-ahead by the relevant authorities and courts, the company said.

The US authorities involved are the Department of Justice, Customs and Border Protection, and authorities in California, where the first complaints were filed.

Daimler stands accused of hiding the fact that it was using illegal software in diesel cars to cheat emissions tests.

Cars involved in the so-called "dieselgate" scandal, which began with Volkswagen in 2015, had engines fitted with software that made them emit fewer harmful pollutants in the lab when they were undergoing tests than on the road.

The scandal has cost VW, the world's biggest automaker with a dozen brands, more than 30 billion Euros ($34 billion), for the most part in the United States.

Total charges of 5.5 billion euros from dieselgate and a mass recall of vehicles fitted with faulty airbags from supplier Takata contributed to Daimler's net earnings slumping by 64 percent to 2.7 billion euros ($2.9 billion) last year.

Daimler said the settlements would have an impact on its cash flow for three years, including the next 12 months, but said it had made sufficient provisions to meet the costs.

Related Topics

World Scandal German Company Vehicles Road United States Border 2015 From Agreement Volkswagen (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Al Jazirah Al Hamra: An illustrious past that tell ..

46 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,482 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

2 hours ago

Egyptian President welcomes joint statement of UAE ..

2 hours ago

Health ministry conducts further 68,964 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

Weekly Consumer Price Index up 2% in fourth week o ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to transform ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.