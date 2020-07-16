(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The 2022 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar will now take place instead in 2026, the IOC and hosts Senegal announced on Wednesday.

The four-year delay was forced by the global health crisis generated by coronavirus, and the holding back by a year of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and a slew of other major international sporting competitions.

"The postponement of Dakar 2022 allows the IOC, the National Olympic Committees and the International Federations to better plan their activities, which have been strongly affected by the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," read a joint statement issued by Olympic rulers the IOC and Senegal.

"The IOC and Senegal understand that this news will be disappointing for many young athletes. Both parties can only appeal to their understanding," it added.

IOC chief Thomas Bach thanked Senegal president President Macky Sall for their "exceptional relationship of trust and quality".

"I am sure that, together, we will organise fantastic Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026 for Senegal, the entire African continent and all the young athletes of the world," Bach said.

The four year delay was ratified by the IOC on the fist day of its conference moved from its intended location in Tokyo to video link.

"I take this opportunity to reaffirm my confidence in the Executive board and welcome the commitment of its teams, working side by side with us, to make Dakar 2026, the first Olympic event in Africa, a successful and memorable occasion," said President Sall.

Singapore held the inaugural Summer Youth Games in 2010.