Dalian reports two new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

DALIAN, Dec. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Two new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday in Dalian, a port city in northeast China, following the positive test results of four cold storage enterprise workers.

The six cases are all porters from the same service company, said local authorities.

Nucleic acid testing has been completed in the community in which the individuals live.

A total of 8,216 people have been tested and all results were negative.

The initial four asymptomatic cases were detected following routine nucleic acid testing on Tuesday, according to the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

Dalian immediately launched an emergency response, carrying out an epidemiological investigation and tracing close contacts. All cold-chain goods at the port have been sealed. Relevant goods have not been distributed.